New Suit - Contract

Perkins Coie filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Innovetive Holdings LLC. The partially redacted complaint pursues claims against Medway Animal Hospital Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01267, Innovetive Holdings, LLC v. Medway Animal Hospital, Inc.

Health Care

December 02, 2022, 11:15 AM