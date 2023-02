New Suit - Copyright

MG+M The Law Firm filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Rhode Island District Court on behalf of Integrated Sports Media. The suit, alleging an unauthorized broadcast of a soccer match, pursues claims against MachuPicchu Restaurant and Elizabeth Brito. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00061, Innovative Sports Management, Inc. v. Brito et al.

February 09, 2023, 3:11 PM