Who Got The Work

Douglas A. Grady and Paul Bruene of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for the Alvis Family Trust and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 15 in Washington Western District Court by Gleam Law on behalf of Innovative Research Technology, pursues claims against the defendants for the ongoing use of the 'urinator' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kate Vaughan, is 2:24-cv-01263, Innovative Research Technology Inc v. Internet Technology Group Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 05, 2024, 8:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Innovative Research Technology Inc

Innovative Research Technology, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gleam Law PLLC

Gleam Law

Defendants

Affiliate John Doe Companies 1-20

Affiliate John Does 1-20

Charles Alvis

Chi Alvis

Internet Technology Group Inc

Internet Technology Group, Inc.

The Alvis Family Trust

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims