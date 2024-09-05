Douglas A. Grady and Paul Bruene of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for the Alvis Family Trust and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 15 in Washington Western District Court by Gleam Law on behalf of Innovative Research Technology, pursues claims against the defendants for the ongoing use of the 'urinator' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kate Vaughan, is 2:24-cv-01263, Innovative Research Technology Inc v. Internet Technology Group Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 05, 2024, 8:00 AM