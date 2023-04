Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pacific Rim Capital to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for a Boss LX Rail Car, was filed by Innovative Quality Solutions d/b/a Boss Rail Car Movers. The case is 4:23-cv-00221, Innovative Quality Solutions LLC v. Pacific Rim Capital Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Innovative Quality Solutions, LLC d/b/a Boss Rail Car Movers

defendants

Pacific Rim Capital, Inc.

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract