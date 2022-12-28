New Suit

Sentinel Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was brought by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Innovative Investors LLC. The court action claims Sentinel failed to account for the current market conditions and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in its repair estimates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03337, Innovative Investors, LLC v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Limited.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 4:54 PM