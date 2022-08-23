New Suit - Securities

Real estate investment firm FTE Networks, its CEO Michael Beys and director Richard De Silva were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Fennemore Craig and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on behalf of Innovativ Media Group, arises from underlying shareholder derivative litigation accusing Beys and De Silva of fraud. The suit targets the defendants for allegedly failing to file a 10-K for 2020 and 2021, and failing to provide shareholders with audited financials. The suit further asserts that FTE has announced that it will hold a shareholder meeting next Monday despite the fact the Securities and Exchange Commission would not have adequate time to review the company's proxy statement. FTE is represented by Snell & Wilmer. The case is 2:22-cv-01362, Innovativ Media Group, Inc. v. Beys et al.

Real Estate

August 23, 2022, 5:25 PM