Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Duane Morris have stepped in as defense counsel to Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by BC Law Group on behalf of Innovations in Memory, asserts six patents related to memory storage devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00360, Innovations In Memory LLC v. Cisco Systems, Inc.

Technology

July 01, 2024, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Innovations In Memory LLC

Plaintiffs

Bc Law Group, P.C.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Defendants

Cisco Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims