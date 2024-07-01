Attorneys from Duane Morris have stepped in as defense counsel to Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by BC Law Group on behalf of Innovations in Memory, asserts six patents related to memory storage devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00360, Innovations In Memory LLC v. Cisco Systems, Inc.
Technology
July 01, 2024, 11:59 AM