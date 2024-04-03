Innovations in Knowledge Management Winner, Law Firm: Fisher...

News From Law.com

The 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards were announced on Jan. 29, honoring the most cutting-edge innovation in the legal industry from law firms, in-house legal departments, legal technology providers and ALSPs. Here, Evan Shenkman, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer, Fisher Phillips, this year's winner for Innovations in Knowledge Management, Law Firm, answers questions about how the legal tech industry is evolving, the challenges it faces, what innovation means and more.

AI & Automation

April 03, 2024, 2:01 PM

