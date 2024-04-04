Innovations in Hybrid/Remote Work Winner, Law Firm: Akin | L...

News From Law.com

The 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards were announced on Jan. 29, honoring the most cutting-edge innovation in the legal industry from law firms, in-house legal departments, legal technology providers and ALSPs. Here, Amanda Lewis, Practice Initiatives Manager and Josette Grippo, Chief Practice Officer, at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, this year's winner for Innovations in Hybrid/Remote Work, Law Firm, answer questions about how the legal tech industry is evolving, the challenges it faces, what innovation means and more.

Technology

April 04, 2024, 6:41 PM

