Who Got The Work

Amazon.com has tapped lawyers from Southbank Legal as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Indiana Northern District Court by Botkin & Hall on behalf of Innovation X of Michigan and Cindy Ross, accuses Amazon of selling products that infringe the plaintiffs' patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-00880, Innovation X of Michigan Inc. et al v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

October 17, 2023, 5:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Ross

Innovation X Of Michigan Inc

Innovation X of Michigan Inc.

Plaintiffs

Botkin & Hall LLP

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Southbank Legal - Sb/in

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims