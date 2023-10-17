Amazon.com has tapped lawyers from Southbank Legal as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Indiana Northern District Court by Botkin & Hall on behalf of Innovation X of Michigan and Cindy Ross, accuses Amazon of selling products that infringe the plaintiffs' patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-00880, Innovation X of Michigan Inc. et al v. Amazon.com, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
October 17, 2023, 5:45 PM