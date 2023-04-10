New Suit - Intellectual Property

Holland & Hart filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and fraud Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of medical device maker Innovasis. The complaint targets former Innovasis president Michael Francis English for allegedly misappropriating confidential information, and defrauding the company of funds by falsifying documents. The suit also names Curiteva Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00228, Innovasis v. English et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 10, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Innovasis

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Curiteva, Inc.

Michael Francis English

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract