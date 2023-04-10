Holland & Hart filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and fraud Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of medical device maker Innovasis. The complaint targets former Innovasis president Michael Francis English for allegedly misappropriating confidential information, and defrauding the company of funds by falsifying documents. The suit also names Curiteva Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00228, Innovasis v. English et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 10, 2023, 8:14 PM