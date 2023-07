New Suit - Trademark

Walmart was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The court case, brought by Boyle Fredrickson on behalf of Innovaport LLC, asserts a patent for a method of providing product location information to consumers, as in a mall. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00498, Innovaport LLC v. Walmart Inc.

Plaintiffs

Innovaport LLC

Plaintiffs

Boyle Fredrickson

Boyle Fredrickson S.C.

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims