Home Depot was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The court action was filed by Boyle Fredrickson S.C. on behalf of Innovaport LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Innovaport LLC v. The Home Depot, Inc.

April 11, 2023, 7:18 PM

