Who Got The Work

Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Target in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The dispute centers on the Target mobile app and its ability to help customers find information about products within a specific store, including the price, location and quantity in stock. The case was filed Aug. 4 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Boyle Fredrickson on behalf of Innovaport LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:22-cv-00425, Innovaport LLC v. Target Corp.