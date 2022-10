Who Got The Work

Neil J. McNabnay, Lance E. Wyatt Jr., Nan Lan and Michael A. Vincent of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to defend Sunflower Bank N.A. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 18 in Texas Western District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of InnoMemory LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 1:22-cv-00838, InnoMemory, LLC v. Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2022, 4:19 AM