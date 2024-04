Who Got The Work

Kelly Ransom of Kelly Hart & Hallman has entered an appearance for Prosperity Bancshares in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 1 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of InnoMemory, asserts two patents related to integrated circuit memory capabilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, is 2:24-cv-00150, InnoMemory, LLC v. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 15, 2024, 9:39 AM

InnoMemory, LLC

Rabicoff Law LLC

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Kelly Hart & Hallman

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims