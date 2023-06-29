New Suit - Civil Rights

Latham & Watkins filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of a Black licensed attorney. The complaint accuses Sandra E. Freedman of violating housing discrimination laws by rejecting the plaintiff's rental application for a ground floor Brooklyn, New York apartment. According to the suit, despite the plaintiff being qualified for the apartment, Freedman never explicitly stated why she rejected the plaintiff but insinuated that she had previous issues renting to an attorney in the past. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04857, Innocent v. Freedman.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 29, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Innocent

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Sandra E. Freedman

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act