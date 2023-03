News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia is expected to soon decide whether a DeKalb County extended-stay motel operator's contractual designation as an innkeeper, rather than landlord, precluded it from having to legally evict long-term guests who'd stopped paying weekly rent. The outcome could impact pending damages claims filed by several patrons who considered themselves tenants of the apartment motel.

March 28, 2023, 2:50 PM

