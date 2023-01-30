New Suit - Patent

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Opticis Co. Ltd. and Opticis USA LLC Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Inneos LLC, asserts a patent for a device used to transmit multiple wavelengths of light across a single optical fiber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00185, Inneos LLC, A California limited liability company v. Opticis Co., Ltd., A public Korean company et al.

Technology

January 30, 2023, 7:33 PM