Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rivas Trucking to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for damages to a trailer under a lease, was filed by Anthony-Smith Law on behalf of Inland Transport. The case is 6:22-cv-02169, Inland Transport Inc. v. Rivas Trucking LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 5:51 PM