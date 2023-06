New Suit

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America was hit with a hurricane-related lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Flanagan Partners LLP on behalf of Inland Fresh Seafood Corp. of America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02108, Inland Fresh Seafood Corporation of America, Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

June 16, 2023, 8:07 PM

