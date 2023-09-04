Who Got The Work

Michael C. Heyden of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for airSlate Inc., an electronic document signature services provider, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 21 in Delaware District Court by Richards, Layton & Finger on behalf of Inkit Inc., accuses the defendant of using the 'inkit' mark in combination with the 'Docusign' mark on its website in a manner that falsely conveys that the plaintiff is affiliated with DocuSign. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00793, Inkit, Inc. v. airSlate, Inc.

Business Services

September 04, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Inkit, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Richards, Layton & Finger

William Bloom

Charles Brandon Browning

defendants

airSlate, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims