New Suit - Trademark

Electronic document services company airSlate Inc. was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court. The court action, filed by Richards, Layton & Finger and Maynard, Cooper & Gale on behalf of Inkit Inc., contends that airSlate is using an advertising platform that displays ads when Inkit is the subject of a Google search. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00232, Inkit, Inc. v. airSlate, Inc.

Technology

March 04, 2023, 10:32 AM