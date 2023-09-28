Injunction Upheld: Texas Cant Ban These Marijuana Products |...

News From Law.com

An effort by the Texas Department of State Health Services to vacate a temporary injunction barring enforcement of a regulation that impaired sales of marijuana hemp products was denied on appeal. Austin's Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a Travis County district court injunction, finding the state acted beyond its authority when it objected to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency rules change that was implemented to comply with the 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 28, 2023, 3:32 PM

nature of claim: /