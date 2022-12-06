New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Johnson Becker PLLC and Wallace Miller on behalf of John Ingram, who allegedly suffered permanent hearing loss from the defendant's drug Tepezza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06836, Ingram v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 06, 2022, 1:00 PM