Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence and attack response, to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed pro se by Michael Kenyon Ingram. The case is 5:22-cv-01780, Ingram v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Cybersecurity

October 05, 2022, 11:52 AM