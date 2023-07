New Suit - Personal Injury

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, and other defendants were sued Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by Stewart & Ray on behalf of Pamela Ingram. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Ingram v. C H Robinson Company Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Ingram

Plaintiffs

Stewart & Ray PLLC

defendants

C H Robinson Company Inc

E&S Freight Systems LLC

Ryan Michael Keys

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision