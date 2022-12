New Suit - Employment

Great American Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Godes & Preis on behalf of IT company Ingram Micro, challenges the denial of an 'employee dishonesty' claim arising from alleged theft by employees at the plaintiff's branch in Millington, Tennessee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02235, Ingram Micro Inc. v. Great American Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 13, 2022, 7:33 PM