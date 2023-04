Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Mahoney on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohl's, SharkNinja and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jonah Grossman on behalf of Jennifer Ingoglia and Louis Ingoglia. The case is 1:23-cv-03021, Ingoglia et al v. Kohl's Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Ingoglia

Louis Ingoglia

defendants

Kohl's Inc.

Sharkninja Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims