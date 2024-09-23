Who Got The Work

Katie Sharpless of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Criteo, an internet advertising business, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 5 in California Northern District Court by the Mehtani Law Offices on behalf of a staff software development engineer lead who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the company’s unlawful practices by complaining to his superiors and refusing to participate in the illegal activity. The suit contends that the plaintiff was asked to pose as a customer and click on internet advertisements that were set up by Criteo in an effort to 'give the impression that the ads were working as intended.' The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, is 5:24-cv-04742, Ingle v. Criteo Corporation.

AI & Automation

September 23, 2024, 8:59 AM

Sunil Ingle

Mehtani Law Offices

Criteo Corporation

Clark Hill

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination