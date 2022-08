New Suit - Contract

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court against Sourced Singularity and other defendants. The suit centers on a dispute over an operating agreement between the defendants and plaintiff Jennifer Lynn Ingham Shelley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22732, Ingham v. Jacobs, V et al.

Technology

August 29, 2022, 12:15 PM