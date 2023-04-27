New Suit - Contract

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of industrial manufacturer Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc. The suit pursues claims against Rusach International Inc., which allegedly failed to deliver a milling table ordered and partially paid for by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00727, Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc. v. Rusach International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 27, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Rusach International, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract