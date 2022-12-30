New Suit - Patent

Rivkin Radler and Sughrue Mion PLLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals and Leiutis Pharmaceuticals. The complaint, which names Nevakar Injectables and Endo Ventures, asserts a patent related to the drug cyclophosphamide, an injectable solution intended to treat malignant diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07603, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC et al v. Nevakar Injectables, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 30, 2022, 3:33 PM