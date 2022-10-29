New Suit - Employment Contract

InfuCare RX Inc., a provider of specialty infusion therapy pharmacy services, sued a former employee for breach of contract Friday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint pursues claims against Sajal Roy in connection with InfuCare's 2018 purchase of Roy's business, Factor One Source Pharmacy. InfuCare, represented by Holland & Knight, accuses Roy of breaching noncompete, nonsolicitation and confidentiality agreements by accepting employment with a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06342, Infucare RX, Inc. v. Roy.

Health Care

October 29, 2022, 4:45 PM