M&A may have slowed in 2022, but Texas lawyers practicing in the energy sector said they have remained busy, particularly with renewables, energy transition and infrastructure projects, and with investors raising money for the sector, they expect demand to remain strong in 2023.The bottom line is this: Energy M&A may have been a little slower in 2022 than in 2021, but project development demand has been strong.

Energy

December 27, 2022, 4:00 AM