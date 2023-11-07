Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partners Terry Ahearn, David C. Dotson, Matthew C. Gaudet and Alice E. Snedeker have stepped in to represent Fortinet, a network security company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts asserts six patents, was filed Aug. 25 in California Northern District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Bunsow De Mory LLP on behalf of InfoExpress Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-04389, InfoExpress Inc. v. Fortinet Inc.

Cybersecurity

November 07, 2023, 8:08 AM

Plaintiffs

InfoExpress Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bunsow De Mory LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Fortinet Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

Matthew Christopher Gaudet

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims