New Suit - Patent

Cisco Systems was sued for patent infringement on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bunsow De Mory and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of InfoExpress Inc., asserts several patents pertaining to VPN and NAC technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02698, InfoExpress Inc. v. Cisco Systems Inc.

Technology

May 31, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

InfoExpress Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bunsow De Mory LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Cisco Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims