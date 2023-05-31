Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Bunsow De Mory LLP and Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of network security company InfoExpress Inc. According to the complaint, certain Cisco products including routers use the plaintiff’s patented technologies for controlling network access. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02698, InfoExpress Inc. v. Cisco Systems, Inc.
May 31, 2023, 5:04 PM