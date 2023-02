Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against sign language interpretation provider Convo Communications to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons on behalf of software reseller Infocenter.io Corp. The case is 1:23-cv-00214, Infocenter.io Corporation v. Convo Communications, LLC.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 7:15 PM