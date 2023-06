News From Law.com

Judge Doug Nazarian, who serves on Maryland's second-highest court, encourages his law clerk applicants to contact his former clerks to hear firsthand what working in his chambers is like, thus helping candidates know exactly what job they would be signing up for. But Nazarian says such information about how individual judges run their clerkships should be more readily accessible.

June 21, 2023, 1:46 PM

