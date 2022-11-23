Who Got The Work

Hanson Bridgett partner Andrew W. Stroud has entered an appearance for Message In A Bottle Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 24 in California Eastern District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of Infmetry LLC, seeks to declare that the capsule letter seller's continued use of the 'Message in a bottle' mark does not and is not likely to cause confusion with the defendant's service mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana De Alba, is 1:22-cv-01075, Infmetry LLC v. Message In A Bottle, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:48 AM