Influencers, NBA Star, and Crypto Giant Binance Sued for Unr...

News From Law.com

Attorneys in Florida and New York have hit influencers, a hoops star and Binance, the largest centralized, web-based crypto-products platform, with a class action lawsuit in a federal court in Miami over the promotion, participation and sale of unregistered securities. "This is a classic case of a registered exchange, which is promoting the sale of an unregistered security," the three plaintiffs, Michael Sizemore in California, and Rudy Vazquez and Mikey Vongdara in Florida, alleged in the class action lawsuit.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 11:57 AM

nature of claim: /