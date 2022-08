New Suit - Employment

The University of Colorado-Boulder and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in Colorado District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by a graduate student who contends that he was wrongfully dismissed from a research lab and was not provided with proper accommodations due to being immunocompromised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02167, Inen v. University of Colorado et al.