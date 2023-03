New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman and Taylor English Duma filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wyandot USA LLC Thursday in Delaware District Court in connection with a master service agreement. The court action, filed on behalf of IndustryBuilt Software Ltd., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of over $1 million for subscription services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00259, IndustryBuilt Software Ltd. v. Wyandot USA, LLC.

Technology

March 11, 2023, 10:20 AM