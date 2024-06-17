Industry Groups Back Appeal of Ruling They Claim Would Effec...

News From Law.com

A collection of industry and legal organizations contend that a case pending before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court stands to significantly hinder defendants' ability to challenge a plaintiff's choice of forum. In two briefs filed with the high court Wednesday, defense-side amici asserted that an October ruling from the Superior Court "invented" a new, higher standard for proving that a venue is oppressive. They argued that the ruling, if upheld, would spur a cascade of negative consequences.

June 17, 2024, 12:32 PM

