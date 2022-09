New Suit - Contract

Kraft Heinz was hit with a $7.6 million breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of Industrial Power Systems Inc., claims that Kraft has wrongfully refused to pay the plaintiff sums owed for a facility enhancement project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01703, Industrial Power Systems, Inc. v. Kraft Heinz Foods Company et al.