New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Industrial Kiln & Dryer Group. The complaint pursues claims against Ash Grove Cement Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00814, Industrial Kiln & Dryer Group, Inc. v. Ash Grove Cement Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 31, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Industrial Kiln & Dryer Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Ash Grove Cement Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract