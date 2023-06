New Suit - Insurance

Lexington Insurance and other insurers were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning sinkhole damage claims, was filed by Sherman Silverstein Kohl Rose & Podolsky on behalf of Industrial Investments and Queens Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02349, Industrial Investments, Inc. et al v. Allied World Assurance Co., (U.S.) Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Industrial Investments, Inc.

Queens Associates, L.P.

Sherman Silverstein Kohl Rose And Podolsky

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

Allied World Assurance Co., (U.S.) Inc.

Palms Insurance Company Limited

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract