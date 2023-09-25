Who Got The Work

Zurich-American Insurance Co. retained attorney Joseph W. Gill of Currie, Johnson & Myers to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed equipment damage claim, was filed Aug. 10 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Heidelberg Steinberger Burrow & Armer on behalf of Industrial & Crane Services Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr., is 1:23-cv-00195, Industrial & Crane Services, Inc. v. Sarens U.S.A, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Industrial & Crane Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Heidelberg Steinberger Burrow & Armer, Pa - Pascagoula

defendants

Zurich-American Insurance Company

Sarens U.S.A, Inc.

defendant counsels

Currie, Johnson & Myers, Pa - Jackson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract