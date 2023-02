New Suit - Trademark

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of Inditex and clothing retailer Zara USA. The complaint targets beauty school Zara Academy and Gabriela Amante. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00046, Industria de Diseo Textil, S.A. et al v. Zara Academy, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 5:52 PM